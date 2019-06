The logo of China's Huawei Technologies Co is displayed near the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 17 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

By Dan Strumpf in Hong Kong, Asa Fitch in San Francisco and Yoko Kubota in Beijing

Madrid Desk, Jun 26 (efe-epa).- Large US tech companies in the direct sights of the Trump administration's ban on exports to Huawei Technologies Co. are finding ways to resume some shipments to the blacklisted Chinese tech giant without running afoul of American regulations, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to Efe on Wednesday.