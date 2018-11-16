With Prime Minister Theresa May's government in turmoil over the terms of a Brexit agreement, the prospect of a so-called no deal is getting real – spooking companies big and small, including some far from Britain's shores, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Friday.

Once seen as an unlikely outcome, the prospect of the United Kingdom crashing out of the European Union early next year without an agreement spelling out the terms of its exit is now being considered as a plausible scenario inside boardrooms.