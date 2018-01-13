A photo taken on Jan. 12, 2018, showing a packet of imported black beans, one of the items included in boxes of subsidized food sold to poor Venezuelans as part of the leftist government's CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A photo taken on Jan. 12, 2018, that shows one of the boxes of subsidized food sold to poor Venezuelans as part of the leftist government's CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

A photo taken on Jan. 12, 2018, that shows one of the boxes of subsidized food sold to poor Venezuelans as part of the leftist government's CLAP (Local Committees for Supply and Production) program. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The leftist administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in March 2016 created a system of subsidized food boxes aimed at mitigating shortages at grocery stores and supermarkets, but those establishments' shelves are practically empty a year and nine months later and complaints and denunciations of fraud are growing.

Protests that have culminated in looting and accusations of corruption in the management of this food-subsidy program by CLAPs, or Local Committees for Supply and Production, have sprung up in recent days because the boxes either do not arrive at all or only reach beneficiaries after months-long delays.