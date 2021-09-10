A file photo dated 27 March 2009 shows workers at the 'Royal Scenic Peninsula', a luxury real estate development constructed by the Evergrande Real Estate Group, Guangzhou, China. EPA/ALEX HOFFORD

Chinese real estate company Evergrande suffered two cuts this week in the rating of its debt by Fitch and Moody's agencies, spreading fears of bankruptcy among the company, which owes about $ 305 billion.