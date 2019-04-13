Photo taken on April 11, 2019, of an exhibition of alpaca textiles, which forms part of the fashion showcase Peru Moda & Peru Moda Deco 2019, where Peru's leading clothing manufacturers and fashion designers show off their latest collections to international buyers representing global markets. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

PromPeru Export Director Luis Torres poses during an interview with EFE on April 11, 2019, at the inauguration of the fashion showcase Peru Moda & Peru Moda Deco 2019, where Peru's leading clothing manufacturers and fashion designers show off their latest collections to international buyers representing global markets. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

Shirts, T-shirts and cardigans made of cotton or woven of alpaca were the Peruvian textile exports that led the 10 percent rise in sales outside the country in 2018, and which amounted to $1.4 billion, the export director of PromPeru, Luis Torres, told EFE.

Torres provided the figures at the fashion fair plus press conference dubbed Peru Moda & Peru Moda Deco 2019, where the principal clothing manufacturers and fashion designers show off their latest collections to international buyers representing global markets.