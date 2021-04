A street sign is seen in front of a new built apartment block in Berlin, Germany, 30 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

A general view of a residential building at the Berlin district of Spandau in Berlin, Germany, 15 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

People protest in Berlin on Thursday, 15 April 2021, after the German Federal Constitutional Court struck down the city's ordinance capping rents. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

People protest in Berlin on Thursday, 15 April 2021, after the German Federal Constitutional Court struck down the city's ordinance capping rents. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Some 10,000 people, according to public broadcaster Rbb, took to the streets here Thursday to protest a ruling by Germany's Federal Constitutional Court striking down the rent freeze imposed by the Berlin regional government.

Participants carried signs denouncing property speculators and the decision by the tribunal, located in the western city of Karlsruhe.