Herve Falciani, a former IT employee of HSBC bank, speaks during a press conference in Divonne, France, near the Swiss border, October 28 2015. Herve Falciani is accused in Switzerland of unauthorised acquisition of data, financial espionage and violating Swiss bank and business secrecy rules. EFE- EPA (FILE)/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

A file image dated May 21, 2012 shows an exterior view of the HSBC Bank at the Place du Rhone, in Geneva, Switzerland.EFE- EPA (FILE)/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A Spanish court has on Tuesday rejected for a second time a Swiss extradition request for a former bank employee who is sought after having been given a five-year sentence for leaking data alleging widespread tax evasion by tens of thousands of account holders.

Former HSBC employee Herve Falciani was tried in Switzerland on charges of leaking banking details relating to some 120,000 accounts held in Swiss accounts and thus infringing the country's banking secrecy laws.