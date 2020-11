A photo of several bottles of liquor at a bar. The illicit trade in spirits increased by 9.7 percent in Latin America during the pandemic, and by the end of 2020 an estimated 750 million liters (quarts) will have been marketed outside the law, according to a study by Euromonitor International, a leader in strategic market research. EPA-EFE/ Courtesy Euromonitor International

The illicit trade in spirits increased by 9.7% in Latin America during the pandemic, and by the end of 2020, an estimated 750 million liters (quarts) will have been marketed outside the law, according to a study by Euromonitor International, a leader in strategic market research.

The study was the first to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on the illicit trade in alcoholic spirits in Latin America and the Caribbean.