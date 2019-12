A photograph taken on Dec. 11, 2019, shows the interior of a microbrewery in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Diego Lara, co-founder of the Falling Piano microbrewery, speaks during an interview with EFE on Dec. 11, 2019, in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Craft beers are taking off in Mexico, where the number of microbreweries has soared from 26 in 2011 to 940 today, while production has surged at an average annual rate of 53.29 percent, reaching 189,250 hectoliters (4.9 million gallons) in 2018.

Diego Lara, co-founder of Mexico City's Falling Piano microbrewery, started out a decade ago importing foreign beverages and just marked one year since he started making his own beer for the local market.