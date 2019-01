File image shows the seal of the US Department of Justice on a podium after a press conference in Washington, DC, USA, Dec 20, 2018. .On Jan 4, 2019 The US charged the former finance minister of Mozambique, 3 Credit Suisse bankers and an executive of Privinvest Group with engaging in bribes and kickbacks of at least $200 million to enrich themselves and Mozambique government officials.EPA-EFE (FILE)/ERIK S. LESSER

Three former Credit Suisse Group bankers were arrested Thursday in London in connection with a $2 billion (1.75 bn euro) fraud scheme, according to a statement by the United States Department of Justice, as reported by a Dow Jones story supplied to Efe.

The US has charged the bankers, the former finance minister of Mozambique and an executive of Privinvest Group with engaging in bribes and kickbacks of at least $200 million to enrich themselves and Mozambique government officials.