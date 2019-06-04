A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the Closing Bell in New York, New York, USA, Mar. 5, 2013. EPA/FILE/KEITH BEDFORD

United States government bond prices climbed again, benefiting from a decline in technology stocks and a Federal Reserve official opening the door to a near-term interest rate cut, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Tuesday.

Already nervous about the US President Donald Trump administration's tariff policies and a recent run of soft economic data, investors on Monday found new reasons to buy bonds following reports that US regulators were considering increasing scrutiny of industry giants such as Facebook and Alphabet.