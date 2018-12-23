After the announcement that two of Brazil's big bookstore chains will seek relief under the country's bankruptcy law, the local publishing industry finds itself at a "key moment" demanding "reflection (and) creativity" in preparing for the "new actors" that will be part of the sector, experts say.

Whether for economic or cultural reasons, selling books in Brazil has never been easy, but the publishing industry had attained a certain stability and enjoyed skyrocketing profits over the past two decades in keeping with the economic boom that the South American giant experienced.