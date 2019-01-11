The Croatian government announced on Friday it had scrapped a plan to purchase a dozen second-hand Israeli fighter jets after Tel Aviv advised Zagreb it had been refused authorization by the United States government to close the deal.
The contract, valued at around 3 billion Croatian kunas ($470m), negotiated last March, involved the sale of a dozen used Israeli F-16D multi-role fighter jets, manufactured by the US between 1987-88 and fully compliant with NATO specifications. Croatia became a NATO member in 2009.