File image shows an Israeli Air Force F-16D fighter jet during the joint Air Forces drill 'Blue Flag' in the Negev Desert near Eilat, southern Israel, Nov 8, 2017. The Croatian government announced on Jan 11, 2019 it had scrapped a plan to purchase a dozen second-hand Israeli F.16D fighter jets after Tel Aviv advised Zagreb it had been refused authorization by the US government to close the deal. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ABIR SULTAN

The Croatian government announced on Friday it had scrapped a plan to purchase a dozen second-hand Israeli fighter jets after Tel Aviv advised Zagreb it had been refused authorization by the United States government to close the deal.

The contract, valued at around 3 billion Croatian kunas ($470m), negotiated last March, involved the sale of a dozen used Israeli F-16D multi-role fighter jets, manufactured by the US between 1987-88 and fully compliant with NATO specifications. Croatia became a NATO member in 2009.