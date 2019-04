People stroll through the exhibits for various cruise companies during the opening of the Seatrade Cruise Global conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

People stroll by a model of a cruise ship during the opening of the Seatrade Cruise Global conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

People stroll through the exhibit for Viking, which promotes rescue and evacuation equipment, during the opening of the Seatrade Cruise Global conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

The model of a boat from Viking, which promotes rescue and evacuation equipment, during the opening of the Seatrade Cruise Global conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Giorgio Viera

The cruise ship sector is going through one of its best periods in its history and is forecasting a record 30 million passengers in 2019, CEOs of the major industry players said here Tuesday.

The figures are outstanding: in 2018, 28.5 million passengers booked cruises, 6.7 percent more than in 2017.