The cruise ship industry in Venice makes more than 400 million euros ($450 million) a year for Italy, a very profitable business but one that is also highly controversial, since residents of this jewel of the Mediterranean have spent years demanding that the government banish these gigantic vessels that pollute and disfigure the landscape.
The dispute over these enormous maritime skyscrapers in Venice is nothing new, but became more heated over the past few days after a 65,000-ton cruise ship of the MSC company collided with a tourist boat in the Giudecca Canal, leaving four people slightly injured.