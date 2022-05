Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (l), his wife Lis Cuesta (c) and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero (r) attend the inauguration of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022, in Varadero, Cuba, on May 3, 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero speaks at the inauguration of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022, in Varadero, Cuba, on May 3, 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (l) and his wife Lis Cuesta (c-l) attend the inauguration of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022, in Varadero, Cuba, on May 3, 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

The 40th edition of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022, kicked off on Tuesday after a two-year hiatus with Havana hoping to reactivate the country's tourism sector, which plunged during the pandemic, amid an overall economy in crisis.

The Caribbean country, which depends greatly on foreign currency earnings from the tourism sector, reopened its borders in mid-November 2021 after closing down virtually all incoming travel due to the pandemic.