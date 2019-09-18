Cars wait at a gas station in Havana on Sept. 17, 2019, a sign of the fuel crisis that is affecting transportation as well as companies and citizens, but which has not discouraged the Cuban government from believing it can still attract foreign investment. EFE/EPA Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba hopes to attract more foreign investment at its biggest trade event, the 2019 Havana International Fair (FIHAV), to be held in November despite the fuel crisis the country is going through that affects transportation and the activities of companies and citizens.

"The circumstances are very difficult," the director general of foreign investment at the Foreign Trade Ministry, Deborah Rivas, said during the presentation of the 4th Business Forum, which will form part of the 37th Havana International Fair, scheduled between Nov. 3-8.