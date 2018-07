The Cuban government announced Tuesday new regulations to stimulate the private sector, a large part of which is dedicated to providers of food products like this Havana street vendor seen on July 10, 2018, which could signify a move toward a freer economy after decades of crisis. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A woman talks on the phone in front of two private businesses in Havana on July 10, 2018 - the day when the Cuban Government announced new regulations to stimulate the private sector and regulate its activities, which could signify a move toward a freer economy after decades of crisis. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A man repairs watches at his private business in Havana on July 10, 2018 - the day when the Cuban Government announced new regulations to stimulate the private sector and regulate its activities, which could signify a move toward a freer economy after decades of crisis. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban government announced Tuesday new regulations to stimulate the private sector, which could signify a move toward a freer economy after decades of crisis.

The government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel will apply a package of 20 measures to "perfect self-employment and its control system," which will take effect next Dec. 7, according to a special report repeated by all state media.