People enjoy the beach at Varadero, Cuba, on May 2, 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba is implementing measures to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly tourism, Science, Technology and Environment Minister Elba Rosa Perez said Monday.

The efforts include the demolition of permanent structures on beach dune areas and expanding the amount of shaded area along the beaches and in public spaces, Perez added during a speech at a tourist event in Varadero, the communist island's main sun and beach tourism mecca.