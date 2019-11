People visit Spain's pavilion on Nov. 4, 2019, at the 37th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), which is taking place at Expocuba, a venue located about 25 kilometers (some 16 miles) southeast of Havana, Cuba, and is expected to attract some 2,000 representatives of companies from more than 55 countries. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

ICEX Spain Trade & Investment CEO Maria Peña (C) speaks with Cuban First Deputy Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Minister Antonio Luis Carricarte (R) during the inauguration of Spain's pavilion on Nov. 4, 2019, at the 37th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), which is taking place at Expocuba, a venue located about 25 kilometers (some 16 miles) southeast of Havana, Cuba, and is expected to attract some 2,000 representatives of companies from more than 55 countries. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Havana International Fair (FIHAV), Cuba's largest multisector business fair, opened on Monday, drawing business leaders from more than 55 countries as the island hopes to attract foreign investment amid difficult economic times.

The 37th FIHAV, which runs until Friday, is taking place at a time when Cuba is dealing with shortages of hard currencies and fuel, and tougher trade sanctions imposed by the United States.