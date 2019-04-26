A tourist buys a souvenir at a typical point of sale for tourists in Havana, Cuba, on April 26, 2019. Recent sanctions and penalties announced by the United States have started to sow fear in Cuba and caused alarm among the Communist-ruled island's burgeoning community of entrepreneurs, who fear those measures will have a debilitating impact on their businesses.EFE/Yander Zamora

A classic American car travels with tourists through the streets of Havana, Cuba, on April 26, 2019.

Two classic American cars pass in front of a cruise ship anchored in the port of Havana, Cuba, on April 26, 2019.

A tourist observes postcards for sale with the image of Che Guevara at the entrance of the museum of the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) in Havana, Cuba, on April 26, 2019.

In a bid to tighten the squeeze on a small but resilient foe, US President Donald Trump's administration says it will further restrict non-family travel to the Caribbean nation and limit the amount of remittances Cuban-Americans can send to relatives on the island to $1,000 per person per quarter.