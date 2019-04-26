Recent sanctions and penalties announced by the United States have started to sow fear in Cuba and caused alarm among the Communist-ruled island's burgeoning community of entrepreneurs, who fear those measures will have a debilitating impact on their businesses.
In a bid to tighten the squeeze on a small but resilient foe, US President Donald Trump's administration says it will further restrict non-family travel to the Caribbean nation and limit the amount of remittances Cuban-Americans can send to relatives on the island to $1,000 per person per quarter.