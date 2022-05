Giorgio Fadda (l), the president of the International Bartenders Association, speaks along with Jose Rafa Malem (c), the current president of the Cuban Bartenders Association, during the World Cocktail Championship on May 4, 2022, in Varadero, Cuba, an event within the framework of the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba seeks to diversify its tourist offer through its culture

Cuba is seeking to diversify its tourism offerings via its music, typical dances, culinary and artistic traditions, the Ministry of Culture (Mincult) announced Wednesday.

To achieve that, the ministry is featuring tourism options that range from "promoting academic events to performances of the prestigious Cuban National Ballet," Mincult's events director, Lis Cuesta, said during a presentation on the subject at the International Tourism Fair, FitCuba 2022.