The economic embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba makes it hard for farmers to keep up with market demands, forcing the island to rely on imported goods to feed its population.

"We are looking for a partner," Jose Piñero, head of production at state-owned Citricos Cieba, the main fruit producer in Havana, told EFE. "The problem is finding a partner willing to face international law and share production both in the good times and the bad."