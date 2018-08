(FILE) A picture made available on Sep. 28, 2015 shows a man (C) offering services of installation of apps and software in Havana, Cuba, Sep. 26, 2015. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Cuba's state-run telecommunications monopoly ETECSA on Monday provided free internet trials for mobile phone users for the first time but the official start date of the service remains unknown.

The trial served to "check the operation" and "assess the capabilities" of the 3G network infrastructure in the Caribbean country as "part of the preparatory actions for the start of Internet service through mobile phones," ETECSA told state news agency ACN.