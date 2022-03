A classic car rolls by construction crews at work in Havana on 4 March 2022 demolishing the burned-out shell of the building that housed Caberet Montmartre and later Restaurante Moscu. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa Un auto clásico pasa junto a donde se realizan labores de demolición del edificio del cabaret Montmartre, este 4 de marzo de 2022, en La Habana (Cuba). EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Construction crews at work in Havana on 4 March 2022 demolishing the burned-out shell of the building that housed Caberet Montmartre and later Restaurante Moscu. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa Personas pasan al frente de la demolición del edificio del cabaret Montmartre, este 4 de marzo de 2022, en La Habana (Cuba). EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Construction crews at work in Havana on 4 March 2022 demolishing the burned-out shell of the building that housed Caberet Montmartre and later Restaurante Moscu. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Work began this week at the site that was once home to one of this capital's most-storied nightclubs, transformed after the Cuban Revolution into a restaurant paying homage to the new government's Soviet benefactors.

In the 1940s and '50s, Cabaret Montmartre was a haunt for visiting celebrities such as Edith Piaf, Lola Flores, and honeymooners Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner.