New rules due to take effect next month will allow foreign operators to manage Cuba's rail system, which has been exclusively state-run since being nationalized 60 years ago.

The new regulations, published Wednesday in Cuba's Official Gazette, will allow the Communist-ruled island's railways, rail installations and rolling stock to be operated "wholly or in part" by a foreign or domestic individual or legal entity, Transportation Ministry adviser Edmundo Ronquillo told the official daily Granma.