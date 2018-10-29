Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (r) chats with the vice president of the Council of Ministers, Ricardo Cabrisas (l), at the opening ceremony of the International Havana Fair near Havana on Oct. 29, 2018. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the International Havana Fair on Oct. 29, 2018, near Havana. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

The Havana International Fair (Fihav) got under way on Monday with the participation of some 3,000 businesspeople from more than 60 nations and a Cuban call for foreign investment to alleviate the socialist country's economic crisis, which has been aggravated by the ongoing US embargo.

Cuba "is redoubling its efforts to do more foreign trade, foster exports of goods and services and improve the climate for foreign investment," Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex) Minister Rodrigo Malmierca said in his speech during the inauguration of the 36th edition of Cuba's main trade marketplace, which has been held annually since 1983.