Models show of the creations of Cuban fashion designer and entrepreneur Loypa Izaguirre during a fashion show on 19 May 2022 in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban fashion designer and entrepreneur Loypa Izaguirre (center) poses for a photo after her designs were showcased in a fashion show on 19 May 2022 in Havana, Cuba. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Loypa Izaguirre, owner of a small store in Old Havana that offers customers personally designed clothing, cocktails, tapas and live music, is part of a new generation of young Cuban entrepreneurs trying to grow a thriving business despite an economic crisis in her homeland and the ongoing pandemic.

Color Cafe, which the 33-year-old woman launched in 2018 in a remodeled, more-than-century-old locale and converted into a multi-disciplinary, modern bar and fashion workshop, recently reopened after being forced to shut down for two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.