The Cuban exile community agrees that the US should fully implement Title III of the Helms-Burton Law, which since its creation in 1996 has been suspended every six months by the governments of Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. EFE-EPA/File

A man cycles past a sign touting the Cuban Revolution on Dec. 27, 2018, in Havana. On the sign can be seen the image of a young Fidel Castro. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban exile groups in Miami are urging the Donald Trump administration to "fully" activate the law that would allow plaintiffs to sue "foreign (and not just Cuban) companies" in US courts which are making money off property confiscated during and after the island's 1959 Revolution.

Attorney Nicolas Gutierrez, the president of the National Association of Cuban Landowners in Miami, told EFE that - for now - the measures undertaken by the US are merely "symbolic."