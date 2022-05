A worker at the Coco Peredo mine and processing plant in Mayabeque, Cuba, on 16 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Two men at work at the Coco Peredo mine and processing plant in Mayabeque, Cuba, on 16 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Work at the Coco Peredo mine in Mayabeque, Cuba, on 16 May 2022. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba's state-owned Minera de Occidente mining company announced agreements to supply Spanish and Brazilian firms with calcium carbonate and zeolites.

Starting in July, Winperas, a joint venture of Minera and Spain's Winkler Panamericana, will receive 400 tons a month of calcium carbonate from Minera for distribution in Cuba.