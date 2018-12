This privately owned and operated handicrafts shop in Havana attracts tourists and is one of many examples of how Cuba has gone from a completely state-run economy to a gradual opening to foreign investment and the emerging private sector. EFE-EPA/File

This young man owns a business repairing cell phones in Havana and is one of many examples of how Cuba has gone from a completely state-run economy to a gradual opening to foreign investment and the emerging private sector. EFE-EPA/File

From a completely state-run economy to the gradual opening to foreign investment and a helping hand to the emerging private sector, changes in the island's economic policy line the complex route taken by the Cuban Revolution, now entering its sixth decade.

The only communist country in Latin America has had to learn to dodge pitfalls, first political and now chiefly economic, while easing most of its original rigid regulations in order to stay solvent without "returning to capitalism."