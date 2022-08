Several people wait outside a currency exchange house (CADECA) in Havana, Cuba, on 23 August 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

A man buys foreign currency at an exchange house (CADECA) in Havana, Cuba, on 23 August 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cubans flock to buy coveted dollars after new policy takes effect

Lazaro kissed and crossed himself with a $100 bill inside a currency exchange bureau in the Cuban capital, a sort of victory gesture that elicited expressions of surprise from the office's staff.

"I'd been waiting since 3 in the morning," he told Efe.