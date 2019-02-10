A model presents creations of the Fall-Winter 2019 collection by Spanish designer Custo Barcelona during a fashion show at New York Fashion Week, in New York, USA, 09 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Dominican singer Natti Natasha presents creations of the Fall-Winter 2019 collection by Spanish designer Custo Barcelona during a fashion show at New York Fashion Week, in New York, USA, 09 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Dominican singer Natti Natasha (R) poses with the Spanish designer Custo Barcelona (L) at the end of his fashion show at New York Fashion Week, in New York, USA, 09 February 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Rajmil

Spanish designer Custo Dalmau, founder of fashion house Custo Barcelona, supported by Dominican artist Natti Natasha, on Saturday presented his desire for rebellious glamour, which breaks with established rules, with colorful pieces in which metalized and novel fabrics dominated, at the New York Fashion Week.

The catwalk of Manhattan's crowded Pier 59 Studio featured a total of 56 looks from this fall winter collection, "Insta Glam", in which the Caribbean singer, considered one of the stars of today's reggaeton, exhibited her model attributes.