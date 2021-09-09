Google on Thursday latched a subsea cable onto northern Spain that will connect the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe through cables laid across the Atlantic Ocean, boosting the American firm’s tech capabilities.
Cutting edge Google subsea cable links US with Europe through UK, Spain
Workers install Google's new subsea cable Grace Hopper that will connct the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain, in Sopela, Spain, 09 September 2021. EFE/Miguel Toña
Google on Thursday latched a subsea cable onto northern Spain that will connect the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe through cables laid across the Atlantic Ocean, boosting the American firm’s tech capabilities.