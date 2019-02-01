The president of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (Ceapi), Nuria Vilanova, poses for a photo on Jan. 31, 2019, during a preview of the business conference to be held next October in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Pedro Bazil

The president of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (Ceapi), Nuria Vilanova (r.), and Samuel de Moya (l.), president of Lionbridge Capital and Ceapi president in the Dominican Republic, pose for a photo on Jan. 31, 2019, during a preview of the business conference to be held next October in Madrid. EFE-EPA/Pedro Bazil

The president of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (Ceapi), Nuria Vilanova, presented in the capital of the Dominican Republic a preview of the business conference to be held next October in Madrid and which will be dedicated to innovation and company makeovers.

In a statement to EFE, Vilanova said the 2nd Ceapi Ibero-American Conference for Company Presidents and Family Business Owners will explore how "the most important companies in Ibero-America apply innovation and disruption."