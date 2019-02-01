The president of the Business Council Alliance for Ibero-America (Ceapi), Nuria Vilanova, presented in the capital of the Dominican Republic a preview of the business conference to be held next October in Madrid and which will be dedicated to innovation and company makeovers.
In a statement to EFE, Vilanova said the 2nd Ceapi Ibero-American Conference for Company Presidents and Family Business Owners will explore how "the most important companies in Ibero-America apply innovation and disruption."