A view from within the Kingtom Aluminio plant in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/Presidencia de Republica Dominicana

Dominican President Danilo Medina (C-R) and Xheng Qinqin (C-L), CEO of Kingtom Aluminio, attend the company's inaguration ceremony in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, April 10, 2018. EFE/Presidencia de Republica Dominicana

Kingtom Aluminio SRL opened Tuesday in the capital of the Dominican Republic, becoming the first Chinese-owned company to set up shop in this country, which does not maintain diplomatic relations with China.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dominican President Danilo Medina and company CEO Xheng Qinqin.