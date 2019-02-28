Harald Krueger, chairman of the executive board of BMW AG (L), and Dieter Zetsche, chairman of the executive board of Daimler AG, attend a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ADAM BERRY

Daimler and BMW, two of the world's biggest manufacturers of high-end vehicles, are expected to unveil plans to expand existing cooperation to include the development of self-driving vehicle technology, a move that underscores how heightened competition is pushing longtime rivals to work more closely together, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Thursday.

The companies are expected to announce they will jointly develop self-driving-vehicle technology for highway driving and self-parking applications, key features that are expected to be high in demand by the premium car makers' well-heeled customers, people familiar with the situation said.