The Mercedes logo on a display car at the City Cube venue, during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Berlin, Germany, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /OMER MESSINGER

Mercedes stars are ready to be attached during the production of 'S-Class' Mercedes Benz cars at an assembly line at the car manufacturer Daimler in Sindelfingen, Germany, Jan 24, 2018 EPA-EFE (FILE) /FRANZISKA KRAUFMANN

The Daimler logo next to two concept cars, A-series (L) and an EQA concept (R) at the City Cube venue, during the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in Berlin, Germany, Apr 5, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /OMER MESSINGER

Daimler, the German multinational automotive corporate giant, on Tuesday, announced it had suspended its joint-venture plans in Iran.

This reaction comes in the wake of the latest round of United States (US) sanctions, starting today, against the Islamic republic after US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.