Dieter Zetsche (C), Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Chief Executive Officer Mercedes-Benz Cars, speaks during the annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

A detailed view of the iconic Mercedes-Benz logo, the 'Mercedes Star', at a vintage of the German car maker at the 'Techno Classica' fair for classic and vintage cars in Essen, Germany, 21 March 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche said Tuesday that he wouldn't rule out an expansion of the Mercedes-Benz engine plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to meet local content requirements in the wake of the new free trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Overall, Zetsche said the agreement was "good news" because it kept the three-nation free-trade zone intact.