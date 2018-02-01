Daimler AG's net profit jumped 49 percent in the three months to the end of December, in line with analysts' forecasts, and on Thursday proposed raising its dividend on 2017 earnings, but issued a cautious outlook for 2018 as rising costs for electric vehicles and self-driving cars dent profits at its flagship Mercedes-Benz car division, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.
Overall, net earnings from Daimler's cars, trucks, buses, vans and growing financial-services businesses rose to 3.2 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the fourth quarter from 2.21 billion euros the year before, as revenue increased 6 percent to 43.6 billion euros.