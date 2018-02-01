epa06489158 A concept Smart EQ electric car model is presented during the annual press conference of Daimler AG in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 February 2018. The automobile manufacturer Daimler AG reported on the 2017 financial year and gave an outlook on 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

epa06489192 (L-R) Martin Daum, member of the board responsible for Daimler Trucks and Busses, Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Chief Executive Officer Mercedes-Benz Cars, and Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber pose for the media during the annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 February 2018. The automobile manufacturer Daimler AG reported on the 2017 financial year and gave an outlook on 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

epa06489299 Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Chief Executive Officer Mercedes-Benz Cars, speaks during the annual press conference in Stuttgart, Germany, 01 February 2018. The automobile manufacturer Daimler AG reported on the 2017 financial year and gave an outlook on 2018. EPA/RONALD WITTEK

Daimler AG's net profit jumped 49 percent in the three months to the end of December, in line with analysts' forecasts, and on Thursday proposed raising its dividend on 2017 earnings, but issued a cautious outlook for 2018 as rising costs for electric vehicles and self-driving cars dent profits at its flagship Mercedes-Benz car division, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

Overall, net earnings from Daimler's cars, trucks, buses, vans and growing financial-services businesses rose to 3.2 billion euros ($3.98 billion) in the fourth quarter from 2.21 billion euros the year before, as revenue increased 6 percent to 43.6 billion euros.