Trucks queue at the German-French border crossing near Neuenburg, Germany Dec 9, 2010. Daimler AG said on Feb 19, 2019 that transport costs would rise across Europe if the EU implements Carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction targets for heavy-duty vehicles that lawmakers agreed to today. EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

File image shows members of Parliament voting at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Feb 13, 2019. EPA-EFE (FILE) /PATRICK SEEGER

File image shows trucks from eastern Europe lining up at the German-Polish border crossing point Swiecko, Sunday Jan 2, 2005. On Feb 19, 2019. Daimler AG said transport costs would rise across Europe if the EU implements Carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction targets for heavy-duty vehicles that lawmakers agreed to today. EFE-EPA (FILE) /PATRICK PLEUL

Daimler AG said Tuesday that transport costs will rise across Europe if the European Union implements Carbon dioxide (CO2) reduction targets for heavy-duty vehicles that lawmakers agreed to today, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

"Manufacturers and customers are facing massive financial and technological burdens, meaning that transport services will become considerably more expensive in Europe," a Daimler Trucks spokesman said.