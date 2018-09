Thomas F. Borgen, who resigned as CEO of Danske Bank (C) on the day, sits together with Ole Andersen, chairman of the board (L) and Carol Sergeant (R), vice chairman of the board, during a press conference about the money laundering scandal in the bank, at the Tivoli Congress Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN DENMARK OUT

Thomas F. Borgen, who resigned on the day as CEO of Danske Bank, moments before a press conference about the money laundering scandal in the bank, at the Tivoli Congress Center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 19, 2018. EPA/LISELOTTE SABROE DENMARK OUT

Danske Bank bond prices, which move inversely to yields, fell after its chief executive Thomas Borgen resigned on Wednesday after an internal investigation found its Estonian branch was used for money-laundering purposes, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Estonia's Danske Bank employees colluded with customers making suspicious transactions of around 200 billion euros between 2007 and 2015.