British Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis speaks about the British course on leaving the EU (Brexit) in Vienna, Austria, 20 February 2018. EPA/HEINZ-PETER BADER / POOL

The United Kingdom’s minister for exiting the European Union on Tuesday dismissed the idea that his country was hurtling towards a dystopian future regarding its economic reliability after it leaves the bloc.

David Davis made his comments during a speech in the Austrian capital, Vienna.