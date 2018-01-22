Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday preparing to address global business and political leaders in Davos, Switzerland, as his country passes France and the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy, underscoring the South Asian nation's drive for recognition as a great power, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
Some economists calculate that India's gross domestic product jumped into the top five last quarter as it continued to outgrow every country in Europe _ and for that matter most of the rest of the world.