British banknote printer and passport maker De La Rue PLC (DLAR.LN) said Wednesday that it would not appeal the passport tender it lost in the UK last month, and issued a fresh profit warning, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available EFE.
The company, which last month said its current contract to design and produce the UK passport would not be renewed when it expires in July 2019, said it will fulfill its existing deal and assist with the transition to the new supplier. The current 10-year contract is worth 400 million pounds ($572.8 million), it said.