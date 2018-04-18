A blue British passport sample (C) due to come into use after UK leaves the EU, appears with current red EU UK passport (L and R) after the UK government awarded the new UK passport printing contract to Franco-Dutch digital security company Gemalto although its final decision will be announced Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

A blue British passport sample (L) due to come into use after UK leaves the EU, appears beside current red EU British passport (R) after the UK government awarded the 490 million GBP new British passport printing contract to Franco-Dutch digital security company Gemalto. Dec 22, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ANDY RAIN

British banknote printer and passport maker De La Rue PLC (DLAR.LN) said Wednesday that it would not appeal the passport tender it lost in the UK last month, and issued a fresh profit warning, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available EFE.

The company, which last month said its current contract to design and produce the UK passport would not be renewed when it expires in July 2019, said it will fulfill its existing deal and assist with the transition to the new supplier. The current 10-year contract is worth 400 million pounds ($572.8 million), it said.