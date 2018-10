Struggling retailer Debenhams PLC swung to its steepest-ever loss on Thursday after saying it will close dozens of stores, cut costs and scrap its dividend in a bid to turn the company around, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

For the financial year ended Sept. 1, the 240-year-old department store chain made a pretax loss 491.5 million pounds ($502 million) compared with a 59 million pounds sterling pretax profit the year earlier.