Supporters of the Venezuelan opposition burn Venezuelan currency at a demonstration against President Maduro's Government, in the streets of Caracas, Venezuela, May 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Workers of the Bolivarian Army Forces Bank organize bills of the new currency in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Venezuelan bolivar accelerated its decline against the US dollar, with $1 worth 9,830.94 bolivar on Monday, while the rate was even greater on the parallel market that governs much of the country's commercial activity.

The official rate of the bolivar fell by 17.51 percent from Friday, when $1 was worth 8,108.39 bolivars, according to the website of the Central Bank of Venezuela.