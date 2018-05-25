The logo of the United Company RUSAL (UC RUSAL) on a wall of a business center where the company's office is located, in Moscow, Russia, April 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian aluminum giant United Co. Rusal on Friday said Oleg Deripaska had resigned as a non-executive director, expanding a sweeping overhaul of the company's management and board in an effort to escape the sanctions program imposed by the administration of United States President Donald Trump, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires.

Deripaska, who is widely seen as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, resigned as president of Rusal earlier this year but had remained on the board as a non-executive director.