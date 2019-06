Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive (R) at Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) look at the Apple Mac Pro at the end of the keynote address at the Apple World Wide Developers Conference at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, USA, June 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONICA DAVEY

Apple Inc. said design chief Jony Ive will leave the company later this year to form his own independent design company, marking the end of an era at the iPhone maker as it shifts from an emphasis on product development to services, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Friday.

Ive's departure announcement comes after several years in which he has become less involved in the day-to-day business and design work at Apple, people close to the designer said.