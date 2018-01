Detroit Motor Show opens showing competition between sedans and trucks

epa06441359 GAC Motor of China introduces the Enverge concept vehicle intended for the North American market during a media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

epa06441490 A crash test dummy sits in a 2018 Toyota Corolla on display at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441261 2019 Toyota Avalon Touring is presented at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441284 Director of Hyundai Exterior Design Min-Chul Koo stands before an illustration of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster as the vehicle is introduced at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441263 Toyota Division Group Vice President and General Manager Jack Hollis speaks as he introduces the 2019 Avalon automobile line at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441181 The 2019 Hyundai Veloster N is presented at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441061 Volkswagen Chairman of the Board Dr. Herbert Diess (L) and Volkswagen CEO North American Region Hinrich Woebcken (R) pose with the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta R-Line after introducing it at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/Tannen Maury

epa06441087 The 2019 Kia Forte is introduced during a media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

epa06441476 The Toyota FT-4X Concept crossover SUV during a media preview at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, USA, 15 January 2018. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER